Juneteenth holiday celebrated at Lexington Park

Mayor Sarah Mays read a proclamation proclaiming Wednesday, June 19, 2024, “Juneteenth Freedom Day.” A balloon launch was held in tribute to those who had lost their lives in the freedom of slaves. Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Members of the Ministry Association of Xenia and community volunteers joined together to celebrate Juneteenth at Lexington Park, June 19. Organizers of the Juneteenth celebration at Lexington Park gather for a photo.

XENIA — Members of the community and volunteers from the Ministry Association of Xenia (MAX) gathered at Lexington Park Wednesday to celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday signed into law on June 17, 2021. The holiday commemorates the day when those who were enslaved in Galveston, Texas learned they were free two and a half years after the passing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The crowd joined in a recorded rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” followed by a proclamation read by Mayor Sarah Mays, who recognized and commemorated Wednesday, June 19, 2024 as “Juneteenth Freedom Day.”

Passed by Congress on Jan. 31, 1865, and ratified on Dec. 6, 1865, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the United States. The city had adopted Ordinance 2021-23 on Dec. 29, 2021, and Ordinance 2022-06 on March 10, 2022, to recognize Juneteenth as an observed city holiday.

“In recognition of the spirit of Juneteenth, which celebrates African-American freedom and achievement while also encouraging continuous self development, respect for all cultures, and equal treatment under the laws of the United States of America, I ask that you join me in observing this important celebration of black and African-American culture, history, and pride,” said Mays to the 50-75 attendees who had gathered at the park’s pavilion.

Encouraged by his mother, a young man from Horizon Academy — 7-year-old DiAngelo Ware — shared a brief history of Juneteenth with those gathered. Ministers Gary Chapman, Zion Baptist Church, and Richard Buford, First United Christian Church, also spoke about the importance of Juneteenth today.

A tribute balloon launch followed in observance of all who had lost their lives in the freedom of slaves. An hour of fellowship ensued while neighbors, friends, and community volunteers encouraged strangers and newcomers to sit at picnic tables and enjoy a free dinner and conversation.

The event was organized by Teresa Wright-Thomas, Robyn Lane-Newsome, and Carlene Wright Beverly.

