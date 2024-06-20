Members of motorcycle group released from custody

Egleston

HAMILTON — Multiple individuals who were arrested as part of an investigation into the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club were to be released from detention on Thursday.

Among those scheduled to be released was Brent Egleston of Xenia. He was one of 14 members of the club that are alleged to be involved in racketeering accusations. Egleston has been charged with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity.

Egleston was being held in the Butler County Jail in Hamilton. According to Miami Valley Jails website, also being held at the Butler County Jail from Greene County as part of the case is Michael Henry of Xenia and Daniel Hutten of Fairborn. Joey Marshall of Xenia, who was one of the 14 arrested as part of the case, is not currently listed as being in custody.

