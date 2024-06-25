Xenia man sentenced to four years

Stevens

XENIA — A Xenia man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes.

Ryan Stevens, 31, was sentenced June 21 by Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio after agreeing to a plea agreement in which he pled guilty to five counts each of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and importuning.

Stevens was indicted in April by a Greene County Grand Jury on 10 counts each. The crimes for which Stevens was charged with took place on various days in September, October, November, and December 2023, according to the indictment.

The victim told a counselor at a Xenia elementary about a sex offense in the 200 block of South Detroit Street, according to a Xenia police incident report. The counselor reported it to Xenia police on Jan. 10, 2024 and Stevens was arrested by Sugarcreek Township police on April 4. He was indicted about 10 days later.

As part of the plea agreement, 10 counts were dismissed in exchange for the 10 guilty pleas.

Stevens was also classified as a tier III sex offender and must register in person every 90 days for the rest of his life.