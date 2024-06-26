Four Cedarville programs named NCCAA Scholar-Teams

CEDARVILLE — Four Yellow Jacket programs have been recognized as NCCAA Scholar-Teams for the 2023-24 winter and spring seasons.

Representing Cedarville University in the elite group are women’s basketball, women’s tennis, men’s track & field, and women’s track & field.

The Lady Jacket tennis team posted a 3.70 grade point average which tied for the third-highest mark in the country.

Women’s basketball turned in a 3.51 GPA, women’s track & field was at 3.49 with men’s track & field at 3.42.

Teams are required to have a minimum 3.40 cumulative grade point average for all student-athletes on the team combined.

A total of 54 Scholar-Teams from 21 institutions appear on the list.

Lady Jackets set to be road warriors in 2024

Cedarville will host just seven home games as it pursues another dominant women’s soccer campaign in 2024.

The Lady Jackets, who went 16-5-1 last fall while making their third straight NCAA Division II Championship appearance, will play 18 contests in all.

The first seven assignments will be on the road beginning at 2022 national semifinalist Ferris State on Sept. 5 followed by a trip to perennial power Grand Valley State two days later.

The 14-game G-MAC schedule begins on Sept. 19 at Thomas More.

The first home date is not until Sept. 28 when defending G-MAC champion Northwood visits.

Seven of the last 11 games will be played at home including a Oct. 31 contest against Ashland, who spent the majority of last season ranked No. 2 in the country.

Cedarville will play three G-MAC opponents both home and away – Ashland, Lake Erie, and Walsh.

2024 Schedule

Sept. 5 — Away — Ferris State

Sept. 7 — Away — Grand Valley State

Sept. 12 — Away — Northern Michigan

Sept. 14 — Away — Davenport

Sept. 19 — Away — Thomas More (G-MAC)

Sept. 21 — Away — Findlay (G-MAC)

Sept. 26 — Away — Walsh (G-MAC)

Sept. 28 — Home — Northwood (G-MAC)

Oct. 2 — Home — Kentucky Wesleyan (G-MAC)

Oct. 5 — Away — Ashland (G-MAC)

Oct. 8 — Home — Lake Erie (G-MAC)

Oct. 10 — Home — Malone (G-MAC)

Oct. 17 — Home — Walsh (G-MAC)

Oct. 19 — Away — Lake Erie (G-MAC)

Oct. 26 — Away — Ursuline (G-MAC)

Oct. 31 — Home— Ashland (G-MAC)

Nov. 2 — Home — Tiffin (G-MAC)

Nov. 6 — Away — Ohio Dominican (G-MAC)

Nov. 9-16 — G-MAC Tournament

Key matchups, rivalries fill 2024 men’s soccer schedule

Cedarville will face a full complement of 18 matches during the 2024 men’s soccer campaign – 14 of which will be in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

Head Coach Brett Faro is back for his 11th season leading the Yellow Jackets.

CU always expects to be a major player in the conference fray after posting records of 8-6-5 overall and 5-4-5 G-MAC last fall.

The Jackets open with four non-conference dates beginning with back-to-back home tilts vs. Davenport and Boyce followed by road assignments at Trevecca and Lee.

The G-MAC slate begins on Sept. 19 at home against Malone in what will be the 62nd meeting between the two rivals – the most among any opponent all-time.

Cedarville will play four opponents both home and away – Ashland, Lake Erie, Kentucky Wesleyan, and Thomas More.

Lake Erie is the Homecoming foe on Oct. 5 with defending G-MAC champion Tiffin paying a visit on Nov. 2 for Senior Day.

2024 Schedule

Sept. 5 — Home — Davenport

Sept. 7 — Home — Boyce

Sept. 12 — Away — Trevecca

Sept. 14 — Away — Lee

Sept. 19 — Home — Malone (G-MAC)

Sept. 21 — Away — Ohio Dominican (G-MAC)

Sept. 26 — Away — Findlay (G-MAC)

Sept. 28 — Home — Northwood (G-MAC)

Oct. 3 — Away — Ashland (G-MAC)

Oct. 5 — Home — Lake Erie (G-MAC)

Oct. 10 — Home — Kentucky Wesleyan (G-MAC)

Oct. 17 — Away — Walsh (G-MAC)

Oct. 19 — Away — Lake Erie (G-MAC)

Oct. 24 — Home — Ashland (G-MAC)

Oct. 26 — Away — Kentucky Wesleyan (G-MAC)

Oct. 31 — Away — Thomas More (G-MAC)

Nov. 2 — Home — Tiffin (G-MAC)

Nov. 6 — Home — Thomas More (G-MAC)

Nov. 9-16 — G-MAC Tournament