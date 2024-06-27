Courtesy photos | Greene County Juvenile Court Jeremiah Hull was recently sworn in as assistant director of the Greene County Detention Center. He comes to the court from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a deputy in Harrison Township. A native resident of Xenia, Hull said he looks forward to having time to personally engage with the youth of Greene County, and coordinate programming that will encourage good choices and behaviors. He was sworn in by Juvenile Court Judge Amy Lewis. Courtesy photos | Greene County Juvenile Court Jeremiah Hull was recently sworn in as assistant director of the Greene County Detention Center. He comes to the court from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a deputy in Harrison Township. A native resident of Xenia, Hull said he looks forward to having time to personally engage with the youth of Greene County, and coordinate programming that will encourage good choices and behaviors. He was sworn in by Juvenile Court Judge Amy Lewis.

Courtesy photos | Greene County Juvenile Court

Jeremiah Hull was recently sworn in as assistant director of the Greene County Detention Center. He comes to the court from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a deputy in Harrison Township. A native resident of Xenia, Hull said he looks forward to having time to personally engage with the youth of Greene County, and coordinate programming that will encourage good choices and behaviors. He was sworn in by Juvenile Court Judge Amy Lewis.

Courtesy photos | Greene County Juvenile Court

Jeremiah Hull was recently sworn in as assistant director of the Greene County Detention Center. He comes to the court from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a deputy in Harrison Township. A native resident of Xenia, Hull said he looks forward to having time to personally engage with the youth of Greene County, and coordinate programming that will encourage good choices and behaviors. He was sworn in by Juvenile Court Judge Amy Lewis.