Several guests were brought out and thanked for their contribution to the terminal renovations. County Commissioner Dick Gould addressed the crowd before the ribbon cutting. Airplanes were out for guests to watch during the ceremony. The renovations were made to bring in more and larger groups of aspiring pilots through one of many community pilot programs that the airport works with. Photos by Ethan Charles | Greene County News The Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport has completed phase 2 renovations for a cost of $410,500. Airport President Dr. James Christensen gave brief opening statements prior to the unveiling of the Lewis A. Jackson plaque. Guest speakers important to the renovations helped unveil the sign. Ohio Govorner Mike DeWine also issued a statement honoring Jackson and the importance of the regional airport.

Photos by Ethan Charles | Greene County News

