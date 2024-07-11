AFRL welcomes new commander

Photos by Ethan Charles | Greene County News Brigadier General Jason E. Bartolomei thanks the crowd and his family for their attendance at the change of command ceremony. Photos by Ethan Charles | Greene County News Brigadier General Jason E. Bartolomei thanks the crowd and his family for their attendance at the change of command ceremony. Photos by Ethan Charles | Greene County News Brigadier General Jason E. Bartolomei thanks the crowd and his family for their attendance at the change of command ceremony.

FAIRBORN — The National Museum of the United States Air Force held a change of command ceremony July 10, welcoming new head of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Brigadier General Jason E. Bartolomei.

The ceremony took place in Hangar 2 at the museum, where presiding officer General Duke Richardson introduced both the former and newly appointed head of the laboratory.

Major General Scott A. Cain relinquished command of the AFRL after serving for one year in the position. Richardson said Cain had done a “remarkable job,” commending his work with science and technology specifically as it relates to artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

“Keep playing to your strengths,” said Richardson to Cain, who will be stationed in California where he will oversee several Air Force bases.

The Air Force Research Laboratory is responsible for discovery, development, and integration of new technologies to be used in warfighting for both the Air Force and Space Force. The AFRL employs more than 6,000 government civilians and students, with 80 percent of the research staff being composed of scientists and engineers with advanced degrees. AFRL also employs more than 1,000 active-duty military members and nearly 6,000 contractors for a total workforce of more than 12,500.

Cain received a final salute before relinquishing command to Bartolomei, who received his first salute as commander of the AFRL.

“I really feel that the Air Force prepared me well to serve in the capacity of science and technology,” said Bartolomei. “I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity, and General Cain is a great leader I know him really well, and I know he’s done just a tremendous job and I’m really excited to keep the momentum and keep pushing forward.”

Bartolomei began his military career nearly 30 years ago in the same place, when he served as a product team lead in 1997 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Prior to this assignment, Bartolomei served as the director of Sentinel Systems Directorate at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center in Utah, where he was responsible for development, deployment, and sustainment of the next-generation Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system.

After remarks and congratulations by Richardson and Cain, Bartolomei took the time to thank his superiors and family members present for the ceremony. As for the future of the AFRL under Bartolomei’s command, he said he intends to “keep the momentum,” evaluating the intentions and goals of the previous leadership as he steps into the role.

“I think what you’re going to see is really driving a lot of the priorities that he laid out, we’re going to be pretty consistent,” he said. “As we proceed over the next several months and quarters, we’ll be — along with General Richardson — evaluating that intent and those goals as the realities of the world happen. Right now it’s full steam ahead.”

