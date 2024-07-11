Lunsford, Toliver hired as new coaches at Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High Schools has named two new head coaches for its athletic programs.

On June 29, Terry Toliver was announced as the girls basketball head coach for the Skyhawks. On July 5, Ralph Lunsford was named the new baseball head coach.

Toliver was the District 9 Coach of the Year for the 2023-24 season in his one year as the head coach at Springfield High School after leading the program to its first ever winning season and setting a school record for most wins in a single season. He has previously had stops at eight different schools in 30 years of coaching, including at Xenia High School. He was relieved during his third season at Xenia in 2015 after it was discovered a non-sanctioned in-season practice was held under his direction that led to the suspensions of several athletes by the OHSAA.

Lunsford has previous stops as the baseball coach at New Miami for five seasons and most recently Edgewood High School for the past seven years, compiling an 89-89 record and two league titles.