Courtsy | MVGA

Bellbrook’s Jeff Scohy won the 11th Miami Valley Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship on Tuesday. He won the 2024 title by one shot at Walnut Grove Country Club in Beavercreek. His two-day total of 4-under, 140 was highlighted by an opening round 66. His first-place prize awarded him $200. It was the fourth consecutive year Scohy won the title. Scohy is the golf coach at Bellbrook High School.