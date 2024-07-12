Former Xenia post office employee receives prison term

XENIA — A former Xenia post office employee was sentenced this week to four years at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (Ohio Reformatory for Women) in Marysville.

Todja Lamari Hill, 23, pleaded guilty in May to 10 felony counts of receiving stolen property, two felony counts of identity fraud, and one felony count each of tampering with records, telecommunications fraud, and forgery, crimes she was accused of committing while working at the United States Postal Service, Xenia branch. The grand jury returned a 58-count indictment against Hill but the remaining counts were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Michael Buckwalter reflected on the seriousness of Hill’s conduct as she had held a public office or position of trust and the offense related to the office or position.

Hill is entitled to jail time credit of 122 days as of sentencing and upon completion of her prison term, she is subject to supervision under post release control up to two years at the discretion of the Parole Board. She was also fined $10,000 for count 23.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.