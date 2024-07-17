Beaver-Vu to hold annual charity challenge tournament

BEAVERCREEK — Beaver-Vu Bowl will hold its 40th annual Charity Challenge Tournament from July 31-August 2.

Qualifying dates will take place across the three days, with the championship round being held on August 2.

The cost to enter the tournament is $30 and all entry funds will be donated to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Dayton. Beaver-Vu Bowl will cover the cost of bowling and 100 percent of the bowler prizes to be awarded.

“We anticipate hundreds of bowlers participating which will create a significant donation to support the tremendous work of the hospital,” Beaver-Vu Bowl General Manager Wendy Figer said in a press release. “This year’s event is truly special since it is the 40th year that Beaver-Vu Bowl has operating the tournament. Bowling to raise money for a special charity like this is quite rewarding.”

The tournament format will have bowlers rolling three, 9-pin “no-tap” games in which 9 pins on the first ball in any frame will count as a strike. 48 bowlers will qualify for the championship round which will include no fewer than two women and two youth bowlers. All finalists will cash with the top prize potentially being $1,250 if an expected number of 250 entries are received.

“This is a win-win for a great charity and for the participating bowler. Anyone can participate,” Figer said.

Bowler may enter by visiting daytonbowling.com to get an entry form, or by visiting Beaver-Vu to fill one out in person. For more information, contact Greg Coulles by email at [email protected] .