Elks honor first responders at breakfast

Staff Reports
Submitted photo | Xenia Elks Lodge

Event organizer Kurt Holland (left) and Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger (right) take a break during the 2nd Annual Police and Fire Appreciation Breakfast.

XENIA — The Xenia Elks Club #668 hosted the 2nd Annual Police and Fire Appreciation Breakfast on July 15, honoring the police officers and firefighters who serve and protect the local communities.

This special event, sponsored by the Veterans Committee and organized by committee chair Kurt Holland, brought together 61 officers and firefighters for a morning of gratitude and fellowship. A dedicated group of Elks Lodge members, coordinated by Gail Holland, volunteered to cook and serve a hearty breakfast to the attendees.

Representatives from the Xenia Police Department, Fairborn Police Department, Cedarville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Xenia Fire Department, and Xenia Township Fire Department enjoyed coffee, orange juice, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, bacon, hash browns, and fruit.

Megan Winston, Elks grants coordinator, anticipates that attendance will continue to grow each year as the word spreads about this event.

