Estepp resigns as Cedarville MBB head coach after 24 seasons

Estepp

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville men’s basketball head coach Pat Estepp has stepped down from his position, the university announced Monday.

“I am thankful for Pat’s 24 years of service to our Lord, Cedarville University, and this athletic department,” said Vice President for Athletics Chris Cross in a statement. “We are truly indebted to him for the legacy that he helped to create for men’s basketball and how to lead a team toward Christ.”

Estepp, a Cedarville alum, took over the program in 2000 and guided the Yellow Jackets to 292 victories, which are the second most by a coach in program history.

“It was one of the greatest honors of my life to this point to have served as the head coach at Cedarville University,” Estepp said. “I want to thank all of our current and former players and staff for the impact they have had on my life. The relationships have had a profound impact on our family. God has used Cedarville in my life in ways I never imagined, first as a student then as an employee. I pray we worshiped well on the court, we lifted up the name of Christ, and left it better than we found it.”

Cedarville went 23-12 last season and won the NCCAA national title.

The university says Estepp will pursue other opportunitys in collegiate basketball, and a search for his successor will immediate get underway.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.