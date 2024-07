WILBERFORCE — Central State University has hired Travis Lewis as its new men’s basketball coach, according to a document obtained by the Xenia Daily Gazette.

Lewis is a resident of Westlake, Ohio. His official hiring date was Monday and his annual salary will be $78,000, according to the document.

No biographical information was provided.

