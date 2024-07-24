CU celebrates 173 Academic All-G-MAC athletes

CEDARVILLE — The 2023-24 G-MAC Academic All-Conference Team includes 173 student-athletes from Cedarville University.

To be named to the academic all-conference team, the student-athlete’s cumulative grade point average must be a minimum of 3.3 based on a 4.0 scale.

Student-athletes must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and their GPA is cumulative for their entire collegiate career to date.

GPA’s reported by each institution were reflected through the spring semester.

Student-athletes from all 16 Yellow Jacket varsity programs are represented in the group which totaled nearly 3,000 from all conference members combined.

Yellow Jackets achieve NABC academic honors

The Cedarville University men’s basketball program earned the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, five Yellow Jackets were named to the 2023-24 NABC Honors Court.

More than 360 programs covering all levels of college basketball throughout the country are Team Academic Excellence Award honorees.

The list includes teams with a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average.

Jacob Drees, Timothy Davis, Chris Rogers, Bryan Vander Have, and Grant Whisman landed on the Honors Court with GPA’s of 3.20 or higher.

Johnson lands on Academic All-America Third Team

Senior sprinter Jaden Johnson has earned a spot on the 2023-24 CSC Division II Men’s Track & Field / Cross Country Academic All-America® Third Team.

The Windsor, Colo. native is the eighth Yellow Jacket track & field performer to be named a Academic All-American® by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Johnson graduated from the University in May while carrying a 3.83 cumulative grade point average as a Worship Arts major.

He exits the program with indoor school records in both the 200 and 400 meters to go along with being a member of record-setting foursomes in the 4 x 200, 4 x 400, and distance medley relays.

Johnson picked up NCAA All-America honors at the 2024 Division II Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship in both the 400 meters and distance medley relay.