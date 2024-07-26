XENIA — The Junior Golf League at WGC Golf Course wrapped up play for the 2024 summer campaign on Wednesday.

In total, 11 junior golfers came out to participate in the final competition.

Luke Guisleman won the senior division with a score of 55. Anthony Campbell carded a 43 to take medal honors in the junior division.

Campbell also won the long drive and longest putt competitions on the boys side. Nathan Thigpen was the closest to the old for the competition held off the tee box at hole 7.

Suhani Patel was the girls division winner and also had the longest drive.