New rodeo event headlines fair grandstand schedule

Steven Wright | Greene County News The grandstands located at the Greene County Fairgrounds are always packed full of fans ready to catch all of the excitement. The 2024 schedule will have nightly favorites such as the calf scramble and harness racing and will add a bull riding competition to the events.

XENIA — Expect to see many familiar and exciting events return to the grandstand area at Greene County Fair for 2024.

The list of evening entertainment activities at the main grandstands includes several annual favorites starting with the calf scramble on opening night and concluding the week with truck and tractor pull events.

Sign-up for the calf scramble will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the Pavilion near the Cattlemen’s Concession Trailer. The kiddie event for younger ages will begin at 7 p.m., and the main event will get underway at its conclusion roughly around 7:45 p.m.

Four types of vehicle classes will compete in the Derbydog Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29, including full-size and compact street stocks, youth compact stocks, and stock mini-van, truck, or SUV classes.

Driver entry fees are $50 and pit passes are $25. More information is available at www.derbydogdemo.com.

A kids event for ages 3-9 involving driving powerwheels vehicles will take place before the event. No powerwheels may be modified except for decoration and all drivers must wear a helmet.

The Rough E Rodeo is new to the schedule in 2024 and will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. Participants in several age groups can compete in bull riding and barrel racing events sanctioned by the Great Lakes Championship Bull Riding Association. Members of the Professional Bull Riders league will be on hand to perform as well.

Both nights of harness racing will start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, August 1. Both nights will have six races held at one mile in length. Colts and fillie two years in age will compete Wednesday and three-year-olds on Thursday. The Chip Noble Memorial Pace will close the event and have an $8,000 prize. The field will be limited to seven starters aged no less than four years, with initial preference to Ohio sired or Ohio owned entrees. Entry fees range from $30-100.

Both truck and tractor pull events on Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, start at 7 p.m. and feature multiple entry classes. Participants should call 937-372-8621 for more information.

The calf scramble and harness racing events are free to attend. All other events will cost $5 for a grandstand ticket and $10 for infield access, except for the destruction derby which will be $15 for patrons to be on the infield.

2024 GRANDSTAND SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Sun., July 28 — Kiddy Calf Scramble, 7 p.m.; Calf Scramble, 7:45 p.m. (Free)

Mon., July 29 — DERBYDOG Demo Derby, 7 p.m. ($5 grandstand, $15 infield)

Tue., July 30 — Rough E Rodeo, 7 p.m. ($5 grandstand, $10 infield)

Wed., July 31 — Harness Racing, 6:30 p.m. (Free)

Thur., Aug. 1 — Harness Racing, 6:30 p.m. (Free)

Fri., Aug. 2 — OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pulls, 7 p.m. ($5 grandstand, $10 infield)

Sat., Aug. 3 — DCTPA Tractor and Truck Pull, 7 p.m. ($5 grandstand, $10 infield)

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.