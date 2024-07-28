Day 1 at the fair

Steven Wright | Greene County News
Everyone stands at attention as the national anthem is performed to begin the fair.
This young lady gets ready for the spoon race.
What are you looking at?
Fair competitors wait to show their dairy heifers.
The egg toss is one of the more popular events at the fair.
Who you calling a turkey?
The infield was packed as usual in anticipation of the kiddy and senior calf scramble events to kick off the fair.
Is the fair open? Then it’s a great time to chow down on some fair food.
Residents and fans filled the grandstands Sunday event to get in view for the calf scramble event.
Youngsters who may want to compete in the calf scramble in future years got a front row seat of the action.
It’s never a bad time to get some ice cream. It will be a popular attraction this week with temperatures and humidity expected to be high.