Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Kendal Bertelson answers a question from 2023 Greene County Fair Queen Alice Hook on Sunday. Bertelson was named 2024 fair princess.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Karissa Allen answers a question from 2023 Greene County Fair Queen Alice Hook on Sunday. Allen was queen runner-up.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Gracie Heider answers a question from 2023 Greene County Fair Queen Alice Hook on Sunday. She was named 2024 fair queen.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

Residents and fans filled the grandstands Sunday event to get in view for the calf scramble event.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

It’s never a bad time to get some ice cream. It will be a popular attraction this week with temperatures and humidity expected to be high.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

Kids got in some extra practice so their showman skills are sharp this week.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

Youngsters who may want to compete in the calf scramble in future years got a front row seat of the action.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

Everyone stands at attention as the national anthem is performed to begin the fair.

Steven Wright | Greene County New

Is the fair open? Then it’s a great time to chow down on some fair food.

Steven Wright | Greene County New

The fairgrounds has new digital signs which should make it easier to navigate around the area.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

The infield was packed as usual in anticipation of the kiddy and senior calf scramble events to kick off the fair.

Ethan Charles | Greene County News

These kids got to learn and experiment with different cupcake decorating techniques

Ethan Charles | Greene County News

Kids got to try their cupcakes after decorating.

Ethan Charles | Greene County News

The Cloverbud Kids had a blast decorating their treats Monday morning.

Ethan Charles | Greene County News

The Cloverbuds cupcake decorating event was instructed and supervised by the Ohio State University Greene County Extension.

Fun at the fair.

