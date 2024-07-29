2024 Fair Staff Reports - July 29, 2024 0 Scott Halasz | Greene County News Kendal Bertelson answers a question from 2023 Greene County Fair Queen Alice Hook on Sunday. Bertelson was named 2024 fair princess. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Karissa Allen answers a question from 2023 Greene County Fair Queen Alice Hook on Sunday. Allen was queen runner-up. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Gracie Heider answers a question from 2023 Greene County Fair Queen Alice Hook on Sunday. She was named 2024 fair queen. Steven Wright | Greene County News Residents and fans filled the grandstands Sunday event to get in view for the calf scramble event. Steven Wright | Greene County News It’s never a bad time to get some ice cream. It will be a popular attraction this week with temperatures and humidity expected to be high. Steven Wright | Greene County News Kids got in some extra practice so their showman skills are sharp this week. Steven Wright | Greene County News Youngsters who may want to compete in the calf scramble in future years got a front row seat of the action. Steven Wright | Greene County News Everyone stands at attention as the national anthem is performed to begin the fair. Steven Wright | Greene County New Is the fair open? Then it’s a great time to chow down on some fair food. Steven Wright | Greene County New The fairgrounds has new digital signs which should make it easier to navigate around the area. Steven Wright | Greene County News The infield was packed as usual in anticipation of the kiddy and senior calf scramble events to kick off the fair. Ethan Charles | Greene County News These kids got to learn and experiment with different cupcake decorating techniques Ethan Charles | Greene County News Kids got to try their cupcakes after decorating. Ethan Charles | Greene County News The Cloverbud Kids had a blast decorating their treats Monday morning. Ethan Charles | Greene County News The Cloverbuds cupcake decorating event was instructed and supervised by the Ohio State University Greene County Extension. Fun at the fair.