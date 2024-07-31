Sports Bull riding, barrel racing highlights rodeo event Steven Wright - July 31, 2024 0 Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Noah Spracklen of Cedarville was the only local competitor during the bull riding portion of Tuesday’s Rough E Rodeo event at the grandstands during the 2024 Greene County Fair. Aubrey Duncan of Xenia was the youngster competitor in the barrel racing event on Tuesday and had the crowd behind her as she completed the course. Darby Decker of Fairborn competed in the barrel race and had a time of 18.845. Finishing with a time of 19.667 was Isabella McGowan of Xenia on the barrel race course. Kayla Gephart of Xenia rode the barrel race in a time of 16.005 and had a five second penalty added on. . Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.