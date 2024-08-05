Llama and alpaca show attracting larger crowds

Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News An exhibitor walks his llama around the pen during the showmanship show. Another participant walks an alpaca through the physical obstacle course. A llama and an exhibitor patiently walk the course. A child in the junior division exhibits her llama during Friday morning’s competition. Exhibitors can lease their animals from six months to a year and many have bonded with their llamas.

XENIA — Jennifer Reigelsperger is known as a real “mama llama” — she’s been raising llamas and alpacas on her Mullins Homestead farm for eight years and most of the 4-H exhibitors competing at the Greene County Fair lease their animals from her. A llama and alpaca showmanship show was held Aug. 2, and most of the entrants from the showmanship show also competed in the obstacle course and “public relations” show.

“The kids come to my farm to work with the animals and practice their showmanship skills,” said Reigelsperger, who owns two llamas and ten alpacas. The llama’s long silky hair is much sought after. The animals can weigh anywhere from 300-600 pounds but most fall into the 400-pound range.

“They can live up to 20-25 years and are initially quite shy,” said Reigelsperger, who added the alpacas are a little more outgoing and are also sought out for their hair fiber. The animals are also highly regarded as “therapy” animals who have a soothing effect on those around them and are often taken to schools, nursing homes, etc. for visits.

The obstacle course involved the animal’s handler leading them through a course that contained a ladder to walk through, a bridge to cross, water swim noodles to pass under, a balloon popping test (to see if the animal became alarmed or agitated easily), an umbrella popping open, a balloon pit where the handler had to find a number, a teeter-totter board to cross, a hoop to pass through, and poles to weave in and out of.

LeeAnn Reigelsperger was the senior camelid (species) skill-a-thon winner, and received first place in senior showmanship, second place in obstacle course senior division, and third place in public relations course, senior division.

Ava Smith received third place in the senior skill-a-thon, second place in showmanship senior division, first place in obstacle course senior division, and first place in the public relations course, senior division.

Myana Sanford received third place in the showmanship senior division, third place in the obstacle course senior division, and third place in the public relations course, senior division.

Kole Sedaku received champion exhibitor overall and was first place in the obstacle course, junior division, second place in the public relations course, junior division, second place in the showmanship junior division, and second place in the skill-a-thon junior division.

Wyatt Thomas received first place in the showmanship junior division, third place in the obstacle course, junior division, third place in the public relations course, junior division, and fourth place in skill-a-thon, junior division.

Lane Thomas was third place in showmanship, junior division, fourth place in the obstacle course, junior division, fourth place in the public relations course, junior division, and third place in the skill-a-thon, junior divisions.

Rori Smith was fourth place in showmanship, junior division, second place in the obstacle course, junior division, second place in the public relations course, junior division, and junior camelid skill-a-thon winner.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.