Myers’ conviction, sentence vacated, granted new trial

XENIA — A death row inmate who has maintained his innocence for decades is getting a new trial.

David Lee Myers was convicted and sentenced to death in 1996 for the much-publicized railroad spike death of Amanda Jo Maher near some abandoned railroad tracks in Xenia. In February, his attorneys filed a motion in Greene County Common Pleas Court to vacate his death sentence and receive a new trial based on newly discovered DNA evidence they said proves his innocence.

After an evidentiary hearing last month, Visiting Judge Jonathan P. Hein Aug. 6 vacated the conviction and sentenced and gave Myers a new trial.

“Based upon the evidence presented at the hearing, and based upon the reasonable inferences drawn therefrom, the Court finds that the Defendant’s new evidence is sufficiently reliable — in both theory and in reality — to undermine the integrity of the trial verdict,” Hein wrote. “The Defendant’s motion for a new trial must be granted.”

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has opposed myriad motions by Myers since he first asked for a new trial.

“The jury got it right in 1996,” Prosecutor David Hayes previously told this newspaper. “In my view, the evidence of David Lee Myers guilt is overwhelming. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to defending the conviction and seeing that Myers pays the ultimate price for this vicious murder. We believe that the facts and the law are on our side, and we believe that the visiting judge hearing the case will see it the same way.”

According to the order from Heim, the case will be scheduled for “further pre-trial proceedings,” but no dates have been set it. It is also unclear if Myers will be released from prison.

We have reached out to Hayes and TC Tanski, a federal public defender, for comment.

