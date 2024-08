Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Kids gave it their all at the kiddie tractor pull on Saturday at the Greene County Fair. Girls are participating more in the tractor pull event. Winners of their heat display their ribbons and wooden tractor trophies. Getting the kids lined up and ready is a team effort for the coaches.

