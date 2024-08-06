Air Force Base announces KUDOS program for kids

FAIRBORN — The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will begin its annual Operation KUDOS on Aug. 9.

KUDOS (Kids Understanding Deployment Operations) is a program meant to give military children an engaging and educational experience by offering a glimpse of their parents’ duties and lifestyle during deployment.

Designed for 50 military families, Operation KUDOS will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hangar 206. The event is primarily for military children of all branches between the ages of 4 and 12.

As part of Operation KUDOS, kids will get to experience interactive simulations and discussions, as well as the hands-on experience of military operations and preparations.

The goal of the operation is to offer children a clear understanding of what to expect when a parent is deployed and away from home. To do this, children will rotate through various stations that simulate real-world military roles and responsibilities. Stations include medical care, security forces, physical training, fire department operations, and more.

At each station, kids will be encouraged to learn and engage with the role, helping to build resilience and strengthen relationships between military children and their parents.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located at 5135 Pearson Road, building 10.

