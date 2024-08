XENIA —Kettering Health has announced a $44 million investment in a new, state-of-the-art medical center. Kettering Health Xenia, located at the REACH Center, will feature a full-service emergency room alongside imaging services that include MRI, CT and X-Ray. Along with the additional programs supporting emergency care, a Kettering Health Breast Evaluation Center will provide access to screenings in support of the fight against breast cancer.

