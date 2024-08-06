KHN announces plans for new hospital

Submitted photo | Kettering Health A rendering of the $44 million Xenia medical center Kettering Health annoounced on Tuesday.

XENIA — Kettering Health on Tuesday announced plans for a $44 million investment in a new, state-of-the-art medical center.

Kettering Health Xenia will feature a full-service emergency room alongside imaging services that include MRI, CT and X-Ray. Along with the additional programs supporting emergency care, a Kettering Health Breast Evaluation Center will provide access to screenings in support of the fight against breast cancer.

Kettering Health Xenia represents a new chapter in a commitment to the communities of Xenia and Greene County and will increase residents’ access to high-quality healthcare through its location, capacity and services provided, according to a release. It will replace Greene Memorial Hospital.

“For today, our core announcement is that we are investing $44 million to take a next step — not a last step — but a next step, here in our community that will provide a full service emergency department, and a full service x-ray and imaging department,” said Daniel Tryon, president of Kettering Health Greene Memorial and Soin Medical Center.

Kettering Health Xenia will address the local shortage of primary care and outpatient specialists by significantly increasing the capacity of the clinical teams providing impactful preventative and disease-specific care. Located on the REACH site on Progress Drive across from the YMCA, this facility will advance the connection and partnership with the Research, Education, Activity, Community and Health programs in the community, according to Tryon.

“We think about how we can be a part of preventative health, part of truly helping to support the health of a community — having access to a primary care physician or an advanced practice provider is a big deal and this project allows us to do that in a very big way,” he said.

Kettering Health Xenia project is expected to take 24 months to complete. The existing campus, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, will continue providing patient care in a safe and secure way during this time, KH officials said.

“Throughout this project, we will continually evaluate how additional service offerings may best support patient access across Greene County,” Tryon said.

According to Tryon, Kettering Health Greene Memorial team members have made a tremendous impact through their patient care and will play key roles in the design and implementation of this investment. All Kettering Health Greene Memorial team members will be offered similar employment in Greene County through this transition with the vast majority providing patient care directly at Kettering Health Xenia.

“We are honored by the trust and support that the residents of our Xenia community have placed in Kettering Health,” said Kettering Health CEO Mike Gentry. “As the healthcare landscape continues to change, the focus we place on our patients and meeting community health needs is the strongest way we can express our deep gratitude.”

However, not everyone is in favor of the proposed plan for the new facility.

“The City does not support this approach and sees this move for what it is — a further reduction in services that will force our residents to seek basic healthcare outside of Greene County and displace current Greene Memorial Hospital employees,” City Manager Brent Merriman said in an email from the city. “This measure will discourage competition in the healthcare market and will negatively impact access to care in our community and the balance of Greene County. Xenia City Council will continue to fight for improved care — seeking partnerships with healthcare providers that are truly committed to the best interests of patients.”

Last week, the city also clarified that it has no intention of purchasing Greene Memorial Hospital. That was rumored to be the case when the city announced it was willing to acquire GMH from Kettering Health. City staff has stated it has financial priorities including front line public safety, economic development, and infrastructure replacement that are the main focus at this time.

Contact the reporters at 937-502-4507.