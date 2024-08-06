Subway on N. Main St. permanently closes

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News The Subway restaurant located at 572 N. Main St. in Xenia has a sign posted on its door to inform customers it has permanently closed. A letter from a Cleveland based law firm was posted on the restaurant’s front door demanding the owner of the business forfeit the keys to the building immediately.

XENIA — The Subway restaurant located at 572 N. Main St. in Xenia has permanently closed, according to a sign on its door.

A letter was also posted from Frantz Ward LLP, a law firm located in Cleveland, along with the closure sign. It demanded that the franchise owner of the store, Kyle Young, was being given a three-day notice to hand over the keys to the building and immediately vacate the premises before an eviction would take place.

The letter states the restaurant did not operate during the required days and hours, and also failed to pay rent and other related charges with more than $9,000 owed.

The restaurant was one of three Subway locations within Xenia. Another located on North Detroit Street, along with one within the Walmart Supercenter store off of Hospitality Drive, both remain open.

