County employees go green

Submitted photo | Greene County Children Services Employees of Greene County’s Child Support Enforcement Agency and other divisions of Greene County Job and Family Services wore green on Aug. 7 in support of Child Support Awareness Month. #WearGreenOhio.

XENIA — – The Greene County Commissioners proclaimed August to be Child Support Awareness month to acknowledge that support from both parents is essential to meeting children’s physical, social, and emotional needs and laying the groundwork for their future success.

One in four children is affected by Ohio’s child support program — more than one million children. Child support in Ohio is one of the most cost-effective and impactful programs around, according to Greene County Children Services officials. Child support agencies provide services to families of all types, from divorcing parents to unmarried parents, to caretaker relatives, to children in the foster care program, and others, regardless of family income.

“Our program is focused on helping children succeed,” said Beth Rubin, director of Job and Family Services.

The Greene County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA), a division of Job and Family Services, served nearly 10,000 children and collected $23 million last year. The agency works closely with the Greene County prosecuting attorney, Juvenile Court, Domestic Relations Court, and the clerk of courts to meet the requirements of the child support program. Greene County has one of the most cost-effective child support agencies in the state, collecting $16.31 for every dollar expended.

Support is key for children to grow up happy and strong. Child support can make a difference in managing food, shelter, child care, transportation, clothing, and medical and dental expenses.

“Both parents’ support is key to children’s stability and opportunities,” said Monica Talkington, CSEA division administrator.