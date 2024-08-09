Greene County News shares upcoming fall sports coverage plans

Another school year is getting ready to begin. Everyone at Greene County News is excited for all of the new sports seasons and we want to provide a preview of what we have upcoming.

The first part which you may notice in today’s edition are the first set of fall schedule posters for high school and middle school sports teams, with Xenia and Greeneview being printed today. Over the next few weeks we plan to run these for all of our Greene County schools, so be on the lookout for your school coming soon.

One of the top sports our readers in the area look forward to learning and following is high school football. The season kicks off on August 22 with Carroll playing, while Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Cedarville, Fairborn, Greeneview and Xenia all get underway on August 23.

Our football season preview section will be printed in the August 20 edition. Each school will be featured, with photos, schedules, and more information to be included. Each Friday if we are at your game you can expect a story and photos, along with scores from all of the area games, to be on our website after the final whistle. We can’t wait to follow the season-long journey.

In addition to football, previews for other fall sports will appear in upcoming issues. Practices are already underway.

We also will have our Sports Spotlight page returning. We want it to be more than just football pictures, with our local volleyball players, golfers and more appearing as well.

With that in mind, we want our readers, fans, students and parents to know you can help get as many of our local athletes featured as possible as we encourage you to submit your own photographs and game information as you see fit. There are 76 varsity teams across the nine schools in our coverage area competing this fall. Whether it’s a touchdown run, a slicing backhand hit across the net, or just a pair of teammates hugging after the game, it would all be great to share with everyone.

We hope you share our excitement as summer winds down and our student-athletes get under the bright lights.