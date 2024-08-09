UWGDA to host cycling event in Dayton

DAYTON — United Way of the Greater Dayton Area will host their 7th Annual Tour de Gem Cycling Classic in partnership with the Dayton Dragons on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Day Air Ballpark.

“This ‘Ride with a Purpose’ is produced by United Way of the Greater Dayton Area to increase awareness and raise funds to invest into valuable services throughout the area and provide a platform for other non-profits to raise funds to support their specific missions.” Says Tom Kelley, President and CEO – UWGDA. “United Way has been serving the Miami Valley for over 100 years to bring people and organizations together. Through Tour de Gem, we can accomplish this by raising awareness, providing outreach, bringing a lot of people together, raising funds and so much more.”

This fun, family-friendly event includes a Family Fun Ride Route for all ages and abilities on the bike path at any desired distance (1-38 miles) beginning and ending at Day Air Ballpark starting at 9AM

The cost to ride in the Tour de Gem is $25-$50 depending on age of rider and includes ride day t-shirt, and one Dragons ticket to that evenings Dayton Dragons vs West Michigan Whitecaps game at 7:05pm. United Way and the Dragons are partnering to sell tickets for the August 31st game to help raise additional funds for United Way. Tickets cost $14, with $7 of every ticket purchased going back to United Way. https://fevo-enterprise.com/Tourdegem24

“We are excited to partner with the United Way on Tour de Gem.” Says Eric Deutsch, Executive Vice President – Dayton Dragons. “This is another opportunity for the Dragons to be involved with key partners in our community, while adding another attraction at Day Air Ballpark to bring people of all ages together in our fantastic downtown.”

For more information and to register for the ride visit tourdegem.org

About United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA)

For over 100 years, UWGDA has led a UNITED community to uplift our neighbors in Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties. We support vital programs and services and touching thousands of lives in our service area each year. To learn more visit Dayton-UnitedWay.org or call (937) 225-3060.