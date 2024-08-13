Photos: Local scrimmages kick off Friday night schedules

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia junior Kale Webb (4) gets held as he tries to power past a Valley View lineman during the Saturday scrimmage held at Doug Adams Stadium. Cedarville played host to a three-team scrimmage on Friday with Dayton Dunbar and National Trail making the trip. Fairborn hosted Hamilton Badin and Talawanda in a three-team scrimmage event at its new stadium on Friday. The plays may not count, but Xenia senior Trimonde Henry (20) displayed how the highlights made still do with his leaping grab.

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Xenia junior Kale Webb (4) gets held as he tries to power past a Valley View lineman during the Saturday scrimmage held at Doug Adams Stadium.

Cedarville played host to a three-team scrimmage on Friday with Dayton Dunbar and National Trail making the trip.

Fairborn hosted Hamilton Badin and Talawanda in a three-team scrimmage event at its new stadium on Friday.

The plays may not count, but Xenia senior Trimonde Henry (20) displayed how the highlights made still do with his leaping grab.

SEASON PREVIEW

Our Greene County season preview comes out in the Aug. 20 edition.