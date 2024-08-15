Fall sports seasons mostly begin on Saturday — Sports Digest: August 15, 2024

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

Boys Golf

Bellbrook competes in Centerville

CJ Scohy shot 2-under, 70, at Yankee Trace Golf Course to finish in second place at the event.

Bellbrook was sixth as a team with a score of 318.

Other scores: Cedarville 189, Greenon 190; Beavercreek 315, Wayne 355

Girls Golf

Beavercreek 177, Greenville 203

Bellbrook 176, Carroll 216

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek 4, Massillon Perry 1

Northmont 4, Fairborn 1

Xenia 3, Wayne 2

TUESDAY

Boys Golf

Bellbrook 310, Oakwood 371

Scohy and Brody Miller led the Golden Eagles to a win in the OakBrook Cup at NCR Country Club.

Scohy fired a 1-over, 71, and Miller shot 78. Brody Seitz shot 80 and Aidan Caswell had an 81.

Other scores: Greenon 175, Greeneview 178

Girls Golf

Beavercreek 188, Oakwood 203

Greenon 245, Greeneview 272

Girls Tennis

Miami Valley 5, Bellbrook 0

Tori Brown won four games at first singles for Bellbrook. Lola Brown was at second and Chlor Hangen at third.

Bellbrook used the teams of Venus Aggarwal and Kaylynn Chain, along with Becca Cyphers and Elaine Bao.

Other scores: Carlisle 4, Carroll 1; Fairborn 4, Stebbins 1; Xenia 3, Piqua 2

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Greeneview 171, Cedarville 184

Girls Golf

Bellbrook 180, Oakwood 208

Greeneview 249, Madison Plains 258

Piqua 195, Xenia 258

Girls Tennis

Northmont 5, Bellbrook 0

Xenia 4, Greeneview 1

SCHEDULES

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Football

Beavercreek at Fairborn, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

Bradford at Cedarville, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

Jackson at Bellbrook, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

Carroll at Oakwood, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

Clinton Massie at Xenia, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

Boys Golf

Beavercreek at Carroll, 4 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Chaminade Julienne, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bellbrook at Centerville, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys Golf

Bellbrook at Moeller Invite, 12 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Carroll at La Salle, 12 p.m.

Greeneview at Franklin Monroe, 12 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Wyoming, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greeneview at Milton Union, 10 a.m.

Beavercreek at Butler, 10:15 a.m.

Carroll at Madison, 12 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek Doubles Tournament, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Oakwood, Northmont at Fairborn, 10 a.m.

Legacy Christian at Dixie Invite, 10 a.m.

Bellbrook at Kenton Ridge, 12 p.m.

Troy at Beavercreek, 6:45 p.m.

SUNDAY

Boys Golf

Bellbrook at EagleCat Classic, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Cross Country

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at Lost Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Fairborn at Stebbins, 11 a.m.

Beavercreek at Northmont, 4 p.m.

Fairbanks at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Triad at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at Centerville Invite, 7:30 a.m.

Greeneview at Triad, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Carlisle at Xenia, 6 p.m.

Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

Troy at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek at Alter, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Eaton, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Bellbrook at Fairmont, 6:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Bradford at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Xenia, 7 p.m.

BRIEFS

Xenia sports passes on sale

XENIA — Multiple passes and ticket options are now on sale for Xenia High School athletics for the 2024-25 school year.

All-sports passes and reserved seats for varsity football went on sale Monday.

There are multiple options to purchase all-sport passes:

Student Pass ($60): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one student (high school age and younger) to all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Adult Pass ($90): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one adult to all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. You can purchase a second adult pass for $60.

Family Pass ($250): This pass is good for admission of up to four people per household for all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. Additional family members in the same household may be added for $60 each.

Senior Citizen Pass (Free): Xenia residents 62 years and older can receive this pass for free admission to middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. All Senior Citizen Passes can be picked up at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center next to the Xenia YMCA.

The all-sports passes are not valid for postseason or tournament games.

Reserved football seats are $75 each and are good for the blue seat backs for all 2024 varsity games including the jamboree game vs Clinton-Massie, all five home football games and any home playoff games. Staff members, senior citizens, adult, and family pass members can purchase a reserved seat for $20.

Football parking passes are also available to be purchased.

The passes and reserved seats will be on sale from 9-11 a.m. on Monday through Friday at the Xenia athletic office, and at Doug Adams Stadium from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Check and money orders are requested as payment options, with the athletic department asking fans to not use cash.

Fairborn athletic passes on sale

Fairborn High School has released in 2024-25 athletic season pass ticketing options.

There are multiple options to purchase all-sport passes which may be used digitially:

Student Pass ($63): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one student from grade kindergarten through 12th to all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Adult Pass ($78): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one adult to all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Family Pass (2 parents and 2 children) ($250): This pass is good for admission of up to four people per household for all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Family Pass (2 parents and 3 children) ($268): This pass is good for admission of up to five people per household for all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Family Pass (2 parents and 4 children) ($308): This pass is good for admission of up to dix people per household for all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Senior Citizen Pass ($13): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one senior citizen (age 60 or older) to all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

The passes will be good for any home regular season event and not be eligible for any home tournament or postseason events.

Individual tickets are also on sale for home Fairborn football and volleyball games. Football ticket prices are $9, with the home opener at the new football field scheduled for Sept. 6 against West Carrollton. Volleyball tickets are $8, with the first match at the new Skyhawk Arena set to be played on Aug. 17 hosting Oakwood and Northmont.

Play It Forward Golf Outing returns

The 11th Annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the XHS Class of ’73, is scheduled for Sept. 7 at WGC in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The golf scramble begins at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until August 23. All registrations should be received no later than August 30.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need – our 12th $4000 scholarship was awarded in May.

Visit our Facebook page at Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser to download sponsorship and registration forms or contact one of the following individuals:

Jerry Boggs – [email protected]

Diane Wuebben Ponder – [email protected]

Sheryl Haines Yeazel – [email protected]

Steve Greene – [email protected]