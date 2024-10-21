Girls Soccer: Greeneview leads five Greene County teams in semifinal wins

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview senior Caytlon Moore (6) pressure the forward from Anna into losing the ball off the sideline during Monday’s 3-0 win in the Division V district semifinals. Legacy Christian senior Allie Graves scored twice in the first 20 minutes to help the Knights cruise to an 8-0 win over Twin Valley South in its D-V district semifinal match on Monday. Greeneview junior Mya Simpson bashed this free kick attempt off the crossbar. Greeneview senior Keeley Anderson falls on the ball to stop a through pass attempt by Anna late in Monday’s match. LCA sophomore Autumn Allport (0) didn’t have much to do except to watch the action on the other end of the field during Monday’s match.

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview was able to get past the round it lost in a year ago, and now will get another chance against the team that eliminated them as well.

The No. 2-seed Rams scored twice in the first half and held off pressure late by No. 3 Anna to pull out the 2-0 win in the Division V District Semifinal round at home on Monday.

Daylee Sandlin netted both goals for Greeneview (17-2-1), one midway through the first half and another near the break, to give her side the lead.

Anna upped its attack and took more chances to get long passes behind Greeneview’s defense as time ticked away. Keeley Anderson never had to make a save, but halted several of the opportunities racing out from her spot in net.

As the clock went under nine minutes left, the Rockets wasted a prime chance to cut into the deficit when Tori Osborn dribbled a ball wide left of the net and had nothing left in front of her. Her shot off the left foot never was on target, though, and sailed wide left to breath a sigh of relief for the Rams.

Greeneview will play in the district finals at 7 p.m. on Thursday and match up against Clermont Northeastern, the five-seed from the South Region. The teams met last year in the district semifinals and Clermont won 2-1. The game will be played at Beavercreek High School.

D-V — No. 1 Legacy Christian 8, No. 8 Twin Valley South 0

Allie Graves scored twice in the first 17 minutes and the Knights won its third straight tournament game by the mercy rule.

Anna Sweeney added a third for LCA (16-2-1) just past the 20-minute mark of the first half to keep the scoring going.

Thursday’s game in the district finals will be the second straight appearance for the Knights. No. 3 Fayetteville Perry will be the opponent with the game played at Wyoming High School.

D-I — No. 3 Beavercreek 2, No. 4 Fairmont 0

Reese Brown scored in the first half and Layla Reeves double the lead with 12 minutes left to help the Beavers open tournament play with a win.

The two teams had played to a tie in the regular season.

Beavercreek (11-4-3) will face No. 2 Mason in the district finals with the game location at Lakota West High School.

D-III — No. 1 Bellbrook 8, No. 9 Piqua 0

Bellbrook (14-1-3) cruised past the Indians with its 10th shutout of the season.

The Golden Eagles match up with the five-seed Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in the district semifinals and will be played at Fairborn High School.

D-III — No. 2 Carroll 2, No. 4 Sidney 1

The Patriots broke a deadlock at halftime to survive and advance against a good Yellow Jackets squad. Lyla Oliver and Eva Snyder scored for Carroll (15-2-2) in the match.

Carroll’s district semifinal will be played at Brookville High School against No. 2 Ross.

D-II — No. 3 Miamisburg 1, No. 4 Xenia 0

Xenia’s season comes to an end with a 7-11-1 record.

D-II — No. 2 Troy 2, No. 5 Fairborn 1

Fairborn’s season ends with a 6-7-5 overall record.

