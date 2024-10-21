Photos: Emerge holds annual Embrace the Journey fundraiser in Xenia

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative held its third annual signature fundraising event, Embrace the Journey, on Saturday at the former Greene County Career Center campus in which the organization now resides. Jim Tressel, former Ohio State University football coach and Youngstown State University president, served as the honorary chair for the event. He spoke about how he became aware of the organization’s venture and why he was motivated to support its purpose while entertaining with anecdotes from his coaching history. Potential bidders check out some of the auction items at the Embrace the Journey event. Nearly 400 invitees attended the event and were to participate in a live auction in support of Emerge. Jackson Snelling, a country singer and former contestant on The Voice and American Idol, entertained the crowd and told stories on his past and how he was moved by Emerge’s goals.

