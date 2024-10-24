Courtesy photo | Greene County Career Center Clothes That Work brought its WOW to the Greene County Career Center. Students had the chance to dress up in the “Wardrobe on Wheels” and let their confidence soar. This non-profit organization has been providing professional or workplace clothing, confidence building, and soft-skills training to job seekers, empowering them to succeed in their careers. It was a great opportunity for GCCC students to experience the power of professional attire first-hand. Courtesy photo | Greene County Career Center Clothes That Work brought its WOW to the Greene County Career Center. Students had the chance to dress up in the “Wardrobe on Wheels” and let their confidence soar. This non-profit organization has been providing professional or workplace clothing, confidence building, and soft-skills training to job seekers, empowering them to succeed in their careers. It was a great opportunity for GCCC students to experience the power of professional attire first-hand. Courtesy photo | Greene County Career Center Clothes That Work brought its WOW to the Greene County Career Center. Students had the chance to dress up in the “Wardrobe on Wheels” and let their confidence soar. This non-profit organization has been providing professional or workplace clothing, confidence building, and soft-skills training to job seekers, empowering them to succeed in their careers. It was a great opportunity for GCCC students to experience the power of professional attire first-hand. Courtesy photo | Greene County Career Center Clothes That Work brought its WOW to the Greene County Career Center. Students had the chance to dress up in the “Wardrobe on Wheels” and let their confidence soar. This non-profit organization has been providing professional or workplace clothing, confidence building, and soft-skills training to job seekers, empowering them to succeed in their careers. It was a great opportunity for GCCC students to experience the power of professional attire first-hand.

Courtesy photo | Greene County Career Center

Clothes That Work brought its WOW to the Greene County Career Center. Students had the chance to dress up in the “Wardrobe on Wheels” and let their confidence soar. This non-profit organization has been providing professional or workplace clothing, confidence building, and soft-skills training to job seekers, empowering them to succeed in their careers. It was a great opportunity for GCCC students to experience the power of professional attire first-hand.

Courtesy photo | Greene County Career Center

Clothes That Work brought its WOW to the Greene County Career Center. Students had the chance to dress up in the “Wardrobe on Wheels” and let their confidence soar. This non-profit organization has been providing professional or workplace clothing, confidence building, and soft-skills training to job seekers, empowering them to succeed in their careers. It was a great opportunity for GCCC students to experience the power of professional attire first-hand.

Courtesy photo | Greene County Career Center

Clothes That Work brought its WOW to the Greene County Career Center. Students had the chance to dress up in the “Wardrobe on Wheels” and let their confidence soar. This non-profit organization has been providing professional or workplace clothing, confidence building, and soft-skills training to job seekers, empowering them to succeed in their careers. It was a great opportunity for GCCC students to experience the power of professional attire first-hand.

Courtesy photo | Greene County Career Center

Clothes That Work brought its WOW to the Greene County Career Center. Students had the chance to dress up in the “Wardrobe on Wheels” and let their confidence soar. This non-profit organization has been providing professional or workplace clothing, confidence building, and soft-skills training to job seekers, empowering them to succeed in their careers. It was a great opportunity for GCCC students to experience the power of professional attire first-hand.