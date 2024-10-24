Girls Soccer: Bellbrook eliminated; LCA, Greeneview win district titles

Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook’s girls soccer team fell in the district title game of the Division III tournament on Thursday by a 2-1 decision to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. Courtesy | Greeneview Athletics Greeneview won the first district title in school history with a 2-1 victory against Clermont Northeastern on Thursday in the Division V tournament. Courtesy | LCA Athletics Legacy Christian won the first district title in school history with a 9-1 victory against Fayetteville Perry on Thursday in the Division V tournament. Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Jordan Frantz (00) makes a diving save during Thursday’s match against CHCA. Frantz ends her career as the career leader in saves in school history. Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Avery Young (2) plays the ball into a scoring chance during a rush up the pitch.

FAIRBORN — Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce the way it needs to and Bellbrook had one of those nights.

The Golden Eagles, the No. 1-seed, fell victim to an upset by No. 5 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in the Division III district finals with a 2-1 defeat on Thursday at Fairborn High School.

“Nobody expected it to happen,” head coach Brad Stork said. “But that’s what happens. You can’t jut think something is going to happen, you got to make it happen.”

CHCA scored less than 10 minutes into the match off a poor clearance attempt that Grace Bishop slipped past a diving save attempt by Jordan Frantz. Bellbrook had to play out of the back for the majority of the opening 20 minutes until they found their footing to press forward.

The Eagles added a second though at the 25-minute mark off a racing counterattack which another shot across the net.

“I thought they wanted the ball more than us,” Stork said. “They were faster than us and it was hurting us.”

Allison Hollis sent in a cross late in the first half that deflected off a defender but hit the near post to keep her side of the scoreboard.

Continue to push its attack, Bellbrook got on the scoreboard after being award a penalty in the opening minutes of the second half. Georgia Earley expertly booted her kick into the upper left corner of the net well out of reach of any save attempt to make it a 2-1 score.

Most of the half was played in CHCA’s end, but the back line packed it in and didn’t provide much room for quality shots on net.

“Cincinnati Hills played great,” Stork said. They played more possession than any other team we’ve played all season.”

Bellbrook was trying to win its first district title in six seasons, but instead has its year end with a 14-2-3 record.

“We don’t want to have to say one of the only losses we have is in the tournament,” Stork said. “I really think this team deserved more. … We’re better than we showed tonight. But take nothing away from Cincinnati Hills as they played great.”

D-I — No. 2 Mason 2, No. 3 Beavercreek 0

Mason took a lead in the first 10 minutes and added a second on a penalty during the second half to end Beavercreek’s season.

Beavercreek finishes with an 11-5-3 overall record.

D-III — No. 2 Ross 2, No. 2 Carroll 1

Abby Tokarz made 12 saves, but it was not enough to keep the season going for the Patriots.

Carroll ends the year with a 15-3-2 record.

D-V — No. 1 Legacy Christian 9, No. 3 Fayetteville Perry 1

The Knights had no problem dispatching Fayetteville to capture the first district title in team history. LCA allowed its first goal scored against them in the tournament, but has won all four tournament games by the eight-goal mercy rule.

Legacy had made it to the district final round for the first time last season, and has now won more tournament games in a single year than in any previous season.

D-V — No. 2 Greeneview 2, No. 5 Clermont Northeastern 1

The Rams got its rematch against the team that eliminated them a season ago on their home turf and this time the result went in their favor. Greeneview won the first District Championship in school history with the victory at Beavercreek High School.

Mya Simpson ended a scoreless draw with 18 minutes remaining in the match by heading in a corner kick sent in by Daylee Sandlin. A frantic final five minutes saw Greeneview double the lead when Simpson scored a second from above the penalty area, but Clermont responded with two minutes left in an attempt at a final comeback push that came up short.

Greeneview had made it the district finals six times previously, most recently in 2021, but had been defeated each time.

Tuesday will see a rematch between Legacy Christian and Greeneview in the regional semifinal round. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and be held at Fairborn High School.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.