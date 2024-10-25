Sports Photos: Xenia battles Tippecanoe in Week 10 MVL title game Steven Wright - October 25, 2024 0 Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Doug Adams Stadium had its grandstands filled on both sides of the field Friday night as a pair of 9-0 teams battled for the Miami Valley League championship. Tippecanoe head coach Matt Burgbacher (left) and Xenia head coach Maurice Harden (right) speak one another prior to Friday’s game. Parents and relatives of senior athletes line up prior to the start of Senior Night ceremonies before the game. Vaughn Broadnax, a Xenia High School alum and former Ohio State football player, was the honorary captain for Xenia and conducted the coin toss for the contest. Senior cheerleader Kylie Hart poses with her family as she prepares to be introduced during Senior Night. Xenia runs out onto the field in a puff of smoke, fire and fireworks at the start of Friday’s game. Junior Laithan Partee (12) breaks up a pass intended for Tippecanoe’s Jackson Davis. The battle along the lines was fierce with both teams gaining the upper hand at various points. Junior Cecil Piner (33) is congratulated by teammates for a big hit made on defense. Senior Trimonde Henry (20) hauls in a 35-yard reception down to the one-yard line. Junior Deaunte White (24) scored three touchdowns for Xenia to reach 30 rushing TDs for the season. Senior Ronnie Butler (10), junior Victor Smith (6) and senior Elijah Hall smother Tippecanoe’s Xavier Melton. Check out the recap of the week 10 matchup between Tippecanoe and Xenia coming soon. See all of the Week 10 scores for Greene County teams.