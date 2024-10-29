Photos: Greeneview, Legacy Christian battle in D-V girls soccer regional semifinal

Greeneview and Legacy Christian line up during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of Tuesday’s Division V girls soccer regional semifinal matchup at Skyhawk Stadium in Fairborn. The Knights won 4-3 over the Rams in a matchup of the top two seeds in the North region of the bracket.
Greeneview sophomore Rylee Queary (9) celebrates after scoring the first goal of the match for the Rams early in the first half.
Greeneview senior Elyse Waggoner (3) and Legacy Christian freshman Ella Norvell (23) run into one another as the ball is thrown back into play.
Legacy Christian sophomore Ava Combs (9) scored the first goal of Tuesday’s match.
Greeneview junior Daylee Sandlin (7) slides in to get a shot off before Legacy Christian senior Ali Solomon (15) can take it away.
Legacy Christian students came out in support of their team.
Greeneview players felt similar support from the railing and in the stands as they rooted on the Rams.
Legacy Christian sophomore Claire Solomon (12) is exasperated after being called for offside.
Teammates rush over to Legacy Christian sophomore Claire Solomon (12) after she scored what turned out to be the winning goal of the match.
Greeneview junior Mya Simpson (8) had two goals for the Rams and finishes her season as the team and OHC leader in goals (47), assists (19) and points (113).