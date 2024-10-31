Oh deer! Animal leaps through preschool building’s window

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

In what is being described as smash and run, a buck/deer leapt unexpectedly through the front office-side window of the Days of Discovery Learning Center at 2122 Beaverpark Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Employees said it raced through a hallway into the staff lounge before reversing its course and immediately leaping back out the same window. There was one injury reported, none to children, and the injured person has been released from care, according to their family.