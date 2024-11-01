Sports Photos: Xenia battles Sidney in Division II first round playoff game Steven Wright - November 1, 2024 0 Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia and Sidney met in the first round of the OHSAA Division II playoffs on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium. Xenia won 31-14. Xenia and Sidney team captains get reacquainted with one another as they prepared to play for the second time this season. Temperatures were more on the chilly side as fans came prepared for the evening. Members of the Xenia marching band prepare to take the field as pregame festivities get underway. Junior Kale Webb gets in the right mindset as Friday’s game kicks off. The Xenia cheerleaders stand during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner. Freshman Tyler Thompson (26) chases down Sidney’s Julius Spradling. Junior Cecil Piner (33) wrestles down the Sidney running back. Nailing a 31-yard field goal, his fifth of the season, to get the scoring start for Xenia is senior Sean Leonard (3). Junior Laithan Partee (12) downs a punt inside the 10 yard line. Taking the pop pass is senior Trimonde Henry (20) and his blockers in juniors Kadyn Robinson (59) and Cayden Jenkins (85) set up in front of him. Junior Deaunte White (24) scored two touchdowns, but was denied a third as Sidney’s Demarcuse Fleming strips the ball away from behind. The slingshot control will need some work heading into next Friday. Sophomore Josiah Jackson (28) dashes back across the field after the team sang the school alma mater at the conclusion of the game. Xenia head coach Maurice Harden shares his last words of celebration with his team as they advance to the regional quarterfinal round. Check out the recap of the first round matchup in the D-II playoffs between Sidney and Xenia. See all of the first round playoff scores for Greene County teams.