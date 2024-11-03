Two die in crash on 35

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. 35 East near North Valley Road Saturday morning.

The crash was reported around 8:39 a.m. Preliminary investigations show a driver in a commercial truck was pulling an enclosed box trailer and was stopped at a traffic light on 35 at North Valley Road. A driver of a U-Haul truck pulling a trailer was traveling southeast on U.S. 35 and struck the rear of the enclosed trailer, according to a release from OSHP.

The driver of the U-Haul truck and his passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene. OSHP confirmed the individuals were Val Vern McLuff, 78, and Veronica L. Smith, 64. The driver of the commercial truck did not suffer injuries.

Lanes on U.S. 35 East were closed for several hours as OSHP, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Beavercreek Township Fire and EMS, ODOT, and Greene County Coroner’s Office responded.

The crash remains under investigation.