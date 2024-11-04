Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Xenia Community Schools held its seventh annual Trunk or Treat event at Xenia High School Oct. 29. Costumes of every size and color could be seen. Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Xenia Community Schools held its seventh annual Trunk or Treat event at Xenia High School Oct. 29. Costumes of every size and color could be seen. Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Xenia Community Schools held its seventh annual Trunk or Treat event at Xenia High School Oct. 29. Costumes of every size and color could be seen. Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Xenia Community Schools held its seventh annual Trunk or Treat event at Xenia High School Oct. 29. Costumes of every size and color could be seen.

Xenia Community Schools held its seventh annual Trunk or Treat event at Xenia High School Oct. 29. Costumes of every size and color could be seen.

