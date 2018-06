FAIRBORN — Renita (Palmieri) and Gordon Rapp of Fairborn celebrated 50 years of marriage May 31. They were married May 31, 1968.

They have two daughters Julie Benge and Dina Ward, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Gordon Rapp retired from Ameritech in 1994.

Renita Rapp retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1998.