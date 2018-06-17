The Yoder’s old digs are new again

So much has happened these past days. We’re actually settled into our new home, and yes, we love it.

I’d enjoy filling you in on some of what’s happening in our corner of the world.

Okay, my parents and their three daughters made plans to swap properties with Daniel, myself, and our five little darlings. They were ready for a smaller property and we were interested in a larger house with our rapidly growing family, and even more than that, we looked forward to residing in the house right next to the shop where Daniel works and the schoolhouse which is just a skip and a hop from here. They have a simple ranch house with 85 acres.

On Monday morning we discovered the weather forecast for Wednesday, our moving day, did not look good at all. Rain showers looked quite likely and imagine moving two family’s worth of stuff and drenching everything in the process. Pushing it out until later in the week was no option with other schedules that needed to be met, so the only thing to do was plan it for the following day, Thursday. Needless to say, there wasn’t much choice but to spring into action, I tried to stay as calm as I could as I got things organized the best I could. I had volunteers from friends to help with packing, which was a tremendous blessing. We borrowed boxes from my uncle’s store and packed and stacked all we could get done.

That evening I had a hard time winding down for the night, there was so much I really wanted to do, yet I knew I needed some sleep for the long day ahead. I slept well until 3:00 when I woke up to care for the babies. Countless things that I needed to take care of the next morning swam through my head. I was eager to tackle the task, yet my body really needed some more rest. Again and again, I just told God that He is the One who can help me through it all.

The next thing I knew I was waking up, much renewed, with the song, “I will inherit a blessing, a house not made with hands,” going through my mind. Praise God, that’s my longing for my family and of course my many friends as well. It was 4:45, the babies needed my attention once more, then I was ready to spend some quiet time with God before attacking my enormous mental list before the first folks arrived to help at 7:00 to start moving.

I tell you what, it really is quite the feeling to have a bunch of people there, literally carrying everything out of the house and stacking it into trailers, ready to be moved. Everyone did amazing, which was an incredible blessing, but that doesn’t put away with all the mixed feelings one has. It didn’t really “hit me” that much until we were going out the driveway. Even though I knew I could come back as often as I’d like, it still won’t be home anymore.

My eyes met my dad’s, who was also hitching a ride with a tractor and trailer that was going to their old home. Immediately I knew that dad knew exactly how it felt to be feeling what I was. Yes, we all really wanted this change to take place, it simply takes time to get used to something new as such.

Arriving at our new home, a mile down the road, everything was unloaded and carried into the assigned rooms, according to what I had labeled them. These tags helped me a lot with not having to give so many directions on moving day. Several ladies began unpacking items for the kitchen and pantry. (Yes, I actually do have a nice, walk-in pantry that I’ve dreamed of having.)

Julia and Austin had a blast watching grandpa’s house transform into our new home. Rayni seemed a bit confused on what was going on with all the action but now seems to like her new bedroom that my sisters had painted a soft pink and blue with butterflies in it.

Lunch was served next door at the schoolhouse. Thanks to church ladies that had generously offered to make it for everyone helping. It was a perfect menu for a summer day — hot taco salad. It doesn’t heat you up eating it, as it is a stack including items like lettuce, tomatoes, and such.

In the afternoon my sister-in-law and several other girls helped with hanging up mottos and making things look more homey and cozy once more.

By 4:00 people were heading home and I was ready to kick back and relax. That’s when I noticed a motto above the medicine cabinet in the entrance that mom had obviously missed packing with their other items. It matched exactly what I was feeling. It was a wooden, quaint little sign that said, “It’s good to be home.” Yes, it felt good to be back “home” again, the place I called home for 14 years before we got married.

Now for the hot taco salad recipe. You’ll love it and so will the guests that you’ll share it with.

HOT TACO SALAD

1/2 head lettuce, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, diced

1 pound hamburger

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup pork and beans

4 ounces cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1/2 cup salsa sauce

1/2 cup mayo

1 cup sour cream

taco flavored corn chips

Brown hamburger, add salt, pork and beans, cheese, hot sauce, salsa, and mayo. Simmer a couple minutes. Each person then layers lettuce, onions, tomatoes, meat mixture, sour cream, and chips onto their plates.

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019.

