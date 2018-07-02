Spicuzza turns 85

FAIRBORN — John I. Spicuzza Sr. turned 85 years old on June 29, 2018. He celebrated with his family at a surprise party on Saturday, June 30, which included family members from Boston, Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Kentucky.

John Spicuzza Sr. was born to Josephine and Anthony Spicuzza in Boston, Mass. He served in the Air Force from 1953-1957, where he met his bride of 64 years, Helen.

A longtime resident of Fairborn, John retired from Chrysler Automotive in Dayton. He was a high school wrestling referee for 27 years and among other accomplishments, was inducted into the Ohio Wrestling Officials Hall of Fame in 2000.

He and his wife have nine children, seven in-laws, 28 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.