Greeneview, Silvercreek alumni talk sports

JAMESTOWN — Sports was the theme for the the 2018 Silvercreek/Greeneview alumni banquet, held May 12t.

Attendees were encouraged to support their favorite team and many did — even a Super Bowl attendee in Jane Breakfield Griswold, class of 1959.

Rhea Johnson Young, class of 1969, made the presentations of the 2018 inductees. This year’s honors went to Gary Bradds, class of 1960, and Roland James, class of 1976. Bradds’ outstanding features were his basketball playing at the high school, college and pro levels before he chose to become a teacher and administrator at Greeneview High School until his death. Five grandsons were present to accept this honor for their grandfather. James went on to play professional football following high school and college and upon his retirement he has been instrumental in the development and raising of not only his own children but many foster children. He and his wife live in Massachusetts and were not able to attend. James’ brother, Rocky, accepted the honor.

Prior to the induction, all veterans and current military as well as all teachers and educators were recognized and thanked for giving of their time and service. Ten year classes were recognized and Mary Creamer Dye, class of 1968; Joyce Lyons Goodwin, class of 1958; and Martha Fuerst Burns, class of 1948 gave reports and a little history on their classes.

Barbara “Betty” Steiner Jacks, class of 1939 and Roland “Ron” Leach, class of 1941 were honored for being the oldest class alumni. Many in attendance traveled from out of state and were recognized, especially Will Woody, class of 1977, who came from Idaho.

Previous hall of fame inductees in attendance were Ted Sesslar, class of 1957; Jim Johnston, class of 1959; Marsha Osman Steele, class of 1967; Mary Creamer Dye, class of 1968; and Mark Ferrell, class of 1983. Annette Baise Pauley, class of 1966, the program coordinator, then presented scholarships to Brooke Hentrich and Braden Baker, class of 2018 graduates.