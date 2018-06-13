Campers visit heros in community

XENIA — Campers from the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton’s Camp Shalom celebrated local heroes in Xenia June 12.

The kids visited 4 Paws for Ability, which places quality service dogs with children with disabilities and veterans who have lost use of limbs or hearing, and a Xenia fire station.

Campers learned about the types of breeds 4 Paws for Ability uses, watched how the dogs interact with handlers, and toured the facility. At the fire station, the kids toured the building, saw how firefighter air tanks are filled, and got to peak inside a medic. They also learned about daily life inside the fire station.