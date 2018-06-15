WPAFB releases 2017 water report

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Bioenvironmental Engineering Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base recently released the 2017 Drinking Water Consumer Confidence Report, and its findings confirm the base drinking water systems meet all health standards for the U.S. and Ohio Environmental Protection Agencies.

The report provides an overview of the water quality on base during calendar year 2017. It contains information about the source of the water that supplies the base as well as alternate water sources that could be used if needed. It provides information about contaminants that were detected, health effects of contaminants and information about the effects of lead exposure and how to minimize the risk.

In addition to the routine chemical and bacteriological monitoring required by the U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA, special unregulated contaminant monitoring was also conducted in 2017. Results of the unregulated contaminant monitoring are included in the table on page 4 of the report and are available upon request by calling the Bioenvironmental Engineering Office at the number listed below.

The Drinking Water Consumer Confidence Report is available online at: www.wpafb.af.mil/Portals/60/documents/Index/environmental/180612-2017-Drinking-Water.pdf?

The report will be emailed to base housing residents no later than July 1, 2018. Paper copies are also available upon request.

To request a paper copy of the 2017 report or for questions about the drinking water on base, call 937-904-8335 or 937-255-6815.