Local free clinic receives grant

XENIA — The Living Well Clinic in Xenia was one of several free clinics to receive a grant from the CVS Health Foundation.

The foundation is a private charitable organization created by CVS Health in partnership with the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC). The grants are part of the foundations ongoing effort to make quality health care convenient and affordable for more Americans.

Living Well Clinic will utilize its $20,000 grant to hire additional staff, provide more medical devices, and sustain its supplementary ongoing chronic disease management initiatives.

“We could not be more excited about receiving this grant, as the funding will provide additional medical devices and supplies to our patients and allow us to hire a program coordinator to oversee our ongoing diabetic initiatives,” said Joshua Cernetic, executive director of Living Well Clinic.

The latest round of grants, which total $75,000, is part of the foundation’s $1 million commitment to the NAFC.

”The rising cost of healthcare can make finding quality and affordable care harder to come by for many Americans,” said Eileen Howard Boone, president of the CVS Health Foundation. “Through our support of the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, we’re able to increase access to quality care, improve chronic disease management and care coordination to help improve health outcomes for the most vulnerable patients and reduce health care costs in the communities we serve.”