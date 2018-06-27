Prayer proceeds help shelter

Submitted photo
Proceeds and donations from the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, held May 25, were recently presented to Bridges of Hope, Xenia’s emergency homeless shelter. Pictured with the $2,000 check are John Sherer, event coordinator, Jill Conkel, BOH administrator, and Bob Altick, Xenia Area Christian Men’s Fellowship treasurer.
